Malik pays tributes to Maqbool Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has paid rich tributes to martyr Muhammad Maqbool Malik of Islamabad town on his martyrdom day, today.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, recalling the sacrifices and struggle of the martyred for the freedom movement said that Maqbool Malik was a thorough gentleman, a religious individual and a resistance lover who strived for the freedom of Kashmir and even sacrificed his life for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Chairperson, Zamrooda Habib, in her statement in Srinagar said that the Indian government should seriously concentrate on addressing the Kashmir dispute without wasting further time. She said that the raids and arrests by Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) were aimed at diverting the attention from real issue and to mislead the Indian masses and the world community. By arresting Hurriyat leaders in fabricated cases India wants to create vacuum in resistance movement but will never succeed in its nefarious designs, she said.

Illegally detained Chairman of Muslim Deeni Mahaz, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, in a statement in Srinagar said that after the failure of seven lakh Indian troops, one lakh police personnel and media to break the resolve of the Kashmiri people to continue their struggle, India was now using NIA to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.—KMS