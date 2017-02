Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has appointed Malik Khuda Buksh, a senior business leader of the country, as the Chairman of its Standing Committee on “Foreign Investment” for 2017.

According to details, FPCCI President Zubair Tufail expressed his pleasure to assign an important responsibility to Malik Khuda Baksh. Baksh holds vast experience in the field of Petroleum industry.