Malik: Innocents killed in name of so-called democracy

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has expressed solidarity with the families of those massacred by Indian forces on April 9, the day when parliamentary election drama was enacted in Srinagar constituency.

According to KMS, Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Kashmir is the only place where innocents are killed with impunity to appease the goddess of so-called democracy. Killings by Indian trigger-happy forces on the so-called election day stand as a testimony of oppression in Kashmir,” he added.

Earlier, Yasin Malik along with other JKLF leaders visited Chadoora and Charar-e-Shareef areas in Badgam district and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs. Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Gulzar Ahmad Pahalwan and Nazir Ahmad were among those who accompanied Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The JKLF leaders also visited the families of martyrs Faizaan Fayaz, Abbas Jehangir, Mir Manzoor and Shabbir Ahmad Butt.

Yasin Malik condoling with the victim families said that on 9th April 2017 people of Jammu and Kashmir boycotted Indian elections and thus expressed unequivocally their desire and aspirations for freedom from its bondage and it was because of this total boycott that Indian forces and their political masters got frustrated and showered bullets, pellets and shells on people killing eight persons and injuring many more.

The JKLF chairman said, “The people of Kashmir are indebted to these martyrs and we pledge to take their mission forward with passion.” He also condemned the police aggression on girl students at Lal Chowk in Srinagar and said,—APP