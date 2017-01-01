Malik held in Pulwama

Pulwama

Police arrested Saturday Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik after he tried to lead a protest march. Earlier, Malik had given slip to forces and reached Pulwama town during the night to lead a protest rally in the area. He had taken shelter in one of the mosques in the town.

Witnesses said that people clashed with government troops to prevent forces from arresting Malik. Locals alleged that CRPF troopers beat up pedestrians irrespective of their age.

“My friend had accompanied his mother to district hospital. As they were returning from the hospital CRPF men caught him and hit his head with a gun butt,” a local, Mushtaq Ahmed, told Kashmir Reader over phone.

Earlier Malik in his address to the gathering urged the people to stay away from any poll process.

“Your vote them (pro-India) politicians to power and they later use the same only against you.

We will resist by all possible means to foil their designs including the issuance of domicile certificates to West Pakistan Refugees,” Malik told the gathering. He further said that the blood of those who laid their lives for the cause of Azadi so far won’t be allowed to go waste.—KR