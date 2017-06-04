Malik denounces police shelling on Islamabad town

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has strongly denounced the indiscriminate police shelling in Islamabad town that destroyed many residential houses and shops and described it another glaring example of state terrorism.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said that excessive use of pellets, bullets, Pawa shells and other lethal weapons could not defeat the freedom struggle of Kashmiris. He said that strangulating every voice even before being raised and suppressing every dissent had actually turned police and other forces cold blooded and left nothing like humanity and ethics in them.

He said that pushing youth to the wall, humiliating and torturing their parents, torturing inmates in jails and police stations and prolonging their illegal detentions by using draconian laws like Public Safety Act (PSA) and a new phenomenon in which police were portraying innocent youth and dubbing them militants were all examples of state terrorism.

Expressing solidarity with the victims of Friday’s police highhandedness in Islamabad town, the JKLF Chairman said that providing a helping to hand to the victims was religious duty of Kashmiris and they should immediately rush to help the victims of state terrorism.

Meanwhile, a high level delegation of JKLF included Abdul Rashid Magloo, Molvi Reyaz, Ghulam Qadir Khan and Muhammad Azeem Zargar, today, visited Brath and Bamoie in Sopore and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of martyrs Ajaz Ahmad Mir and Basharat Ahmad Sheikh.—KMS