Malik denies fake Wikileaks report giving access to UK, US to NADRA record

Islamabad

Senator Rehman Malik has categorically and strongly denied the fake wikileaks report alleging him of giving access to UK and US to the NADRA record. He said that the story is totally baseless, factitious and fabricated as no such access to NADRA record was given to any country including US and UK.

Addressing a press conference outside Parliament House, Senator A. Rehman Malik said he as then Interior Minister had always rejected such offers by USA, UK and some other Islamic countries. I as interior minister had always rejected such MoUs asking for access to even travel record of the Pakistani nationals, said Senator A. Rehman Malik.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that during their visit to USA, the then Pakistan Ambassador Mahmood Durrani in US asked for signing MOU to give access to the travel record but he rejected simultaneously.

The request of USA to provide travelling record of Pakistani passengers was always denied, said Senator A. Rehman Malik.

Senator A. Rehman Malik announced that if such allegations were proved against him, he will resign from the politics voluntarily, Senator A. Rehman Malik. He added that being then Interior Minister he had banned the meetings of NADRA Chairman with foreign delegations and foreign delegations were not allowed to visit NADRA HQ.

In the light of facts available with ministry, Senator A. Rehman Malik has demanded Ch. Nisar Interior Minister to investigate this fake news as it is matter of grave concerns for him and many Pakistanis.

Senator A. Rehman Malik added that the present Chairman NADRA was Chief Technical officer at that time therefore he may also be asked about the facts.—INP