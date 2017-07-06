Malik decries prolonged detention of Aasiya, Fahmeeda

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik has condemned the prolonged detention of ailing Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), Aasiya Andrabi, and her associate Fehmeeda Sofi, terming it a glaring proof of duplicitous politics of the so-called rulers.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar referring to puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said, “A lady who used to shed crocodile tears on the corpses of our martyrs and used to stage protests on killings, spree of arrests and other human rights abuses after assuming of power has turned Kashmir into a killing field and a big jail.”

He strongly condemned the prolonged incarceration of Aasiya Andrabi and Fahmeeda Sofi and said that Aasiya, who was suffering from multiple ailments, was not only arrested and booked under black law Public Safety Act (PSA) but was shifted to Jammu jail to inflict more harm to her.

The JKLF chairman said that this cruel and anti-women attitude was being demonstrated by Mehbooba Mufti who used to shed crocodile tears on the corpses of our martyrs and stage protest dramas against arrests, killings and other acts of oppression unleashed against people of Kashmir to hoodwink public opinion during her days in opposition.

Yasin Malik said that Kashmir had been turned into a killing field and a big jail where killings with impunity continued unabated and thousands were languishing in jails and police stations. These acts of cruelty and oppression are glaring examples of the deceitful politics of PDP-led regime, he added.

He urged the international human rights groups to take notice of this oppression and said that international community should fulfill its obligations towards Kashmir and the Kashmiri people.—KMS