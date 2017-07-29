Malik condemns arrest of youth under PSA

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has strongly condemned the arrest of a youth, Atif Hassan, who was shifted to by the puppet authorities to Kathua jail after slapping draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on him.

Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar also strongly condemned implicating of Muhammad Ishaq Paul of Shupian in a false case.

He said putting innocent youth behind bars and inflicting harm to the people who are striving for resolution of the Kashmir dispute peacefully is continuing unabated and by unleashing these kinds of oppressive policies, the so-called rulers are actually setting whole Kashmir Valley on fire.

Terming the arrest of Atif Hassan of Islamabad, torturing him in police station, and then slapping PSA on him as the worst kind of police terrorism, he said, the youth is a peaceful freedom activist.—KMS