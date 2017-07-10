Malik brought to hospital for medical check-up

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is languishing in Srinagar, central jail since July 3, 2017, was today brought to Khyber Hospital, Srinagar for some necessary medical checkups.

According to Kashmir Media Service, besides various blood tests, doctors took his ultrasound and other tests to examine the condition of his kidneys as he has been diagnosed of having multiple stones in both of his kidneys.

The JKLF chairman was arrested by police on July 3 when he was unwell and had to go through various medical tests regarding his heart ailment for two consecutive days. Medical examinations that time had revealed that his artificial heart valve gradient was not functioning properly and had developed some faults. However after today’s medical examinations, the JKLF chairman has been again shifted to central jail.

It is worth to mention that he is under a judicial remanded till July 15. The JKLF leader, Noor Muhammad Kalwal along with Bashir Kashmiri and Ghulam Muhammad Dar today visited SMHS hospital and enquired about the wellbeing of those injured in police and forces’ firing yesterday.—KMS