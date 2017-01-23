Malik back in jail under fake case

Maisoma, Ihk

The pro-freedom group JKLF has condemned repetitive arrests of its leader Yasin Malik who was re-arrested by local police outside the central jail and lodged inside the jail on a fresh remand till January 27. “Making mockery of its own laws and courts, police re-arrested JKLF chairman immediately after he “It is ironical that neither on 20th January nor on 22nd January 2017, Yasin Malik was presented before the said Tehsildar but this officer in his order wrote that Malik was presented before him and that no one appeared to furnish his bail bond,” the statement added.

Terming this as a travesty of justice by police and civil administration.—KR