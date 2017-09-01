Maligning Shehbaz by design

PML (N) political opponents continue to attack Sharif family with all sorts of cases, allegations aimed at damaging overall reputation and integrity of the family and thereby weakening and undermining the cohesion and solidarity of the party. After Mian Nawaz Sharif and his children, they have directed their guns now at Mian Shehbaz Sharif with a view to spoiling his credentials at a time when he is set to become President of PML (N) and might also become the next Prime Minister of the country in the given political scenario.

The way the Punjab Chief Minister has been accused of alleged corruption and wrongdoing in Multan Metro Bus project clearly indicates that his opponents want to deny him his rightful place in politics and national affairs. The Chinese company — Jiangsu Yabaite Technology Co Ltd — that has been named in the scandal has nothing to do with the original contract for construction of the Metro Bus project and neither it got any sub-contract from any of the three main contractors who have confirmed this position. Similarly, the CEO of the partner company of M/s Jiangsu Yabaite Technology Co Ltd, by the name of Faisal Subhan, is not traceable and even his visiting card that is the only clue available bears no legible phone number and address, which is clear manifestation of the fact that this has been fabricated. There were also allegations that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed issued appreciation letters to the said Chinese company but these too have proved fake, as both the CM and Mushahid have denied issuing any such appreciation letters. In this backdrop, it is highly deplorable that attempts are being made to scandalise transparent projects launched and executed by the Punjab Chief Minister in record time to resolve most serious problems of different cities and regions of the province. His political rivals are finding it difficult to match him in developmental pursuits as there is no comparison of him as far as his vision and capacity and capability to deliver are concerned. People know it very well as earlier attempts were made to scuttle progress on Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus and similar efforts are being made to undermine progress of work on Lahore Orange Train project. It appears that all these tactics are aimed at discrediting and pressurising Mian Shehbaz Sharif but people of Pakistan are politically mature enough to link things and draw correct conclusions.

