Malicious campaign against Hurriyat denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has strongly condemned the malicious campaign launched by India against the Hurriyet leadership and the ongoing Kashmir’s freedom movement.

The resistance leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar denounced the massive crackdown by Indian National Investigation Agency against the resistance leaders. The statement said that the leaders were being implicated in false cases to break their resolve for freedom.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik while addressing a gathering at Palpora Noorbagh in Srinagar said that killing, blinding, maiming and arrests could not deter or defeat the Kashmiri people from pursuing their struggle for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

The Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement expressed serious concern over the rising tension between Pakistan and India. The statement said that the settlement of Kashmir dispute was inevitable for peace and development in the entire South Asian region.

Hurriyat leaders Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Bilal Siddiqui, Mir Shahid Saleem, Zamrooda Habib and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in their addresses and statements urged Pakistan and India to initiate result-oriented talks on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons in a statement sought intervention by the UN Human Rights Council and the International Court of justice to ascertain the whereabouts of thousands of enforced disappeared persons in the territory.

On the other hand, Kashmiris living in the UK staged protest shouting “Go India Go” inside the stadium during the cricket match between Pakistan and India in London. They carried placards with pictures of Burhan Wani. Pro-Pakistan slogans were also raised on the occasion.—KMS