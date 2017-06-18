Mali urges UN SC to fight extremists in Sahel

G5 Sahel, Mali

Mali’s foreign minister on Saturday pressed the UN Security Council (SC) to quickly adopt a resolution endorsing the creation of a special force to fight the extremists increasingly plaguing North Africa’s Sahel region. The minister, Abdoulaye Diop, expressed the “deep concern” of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who heads a five-nation regional grouping known as the G5 Sahel, over the “difficulties” slowing approval of the resolution. He urged members to adopt it “without delay.”

The G5 — comprised by Mali, Niger, Chad, Mauritania and Burkina Faso — agreed in March to form a 5,000-strong anti-extremist force, but sought Security Council authorization before activating it. The force would collaborate with the UN peacekeeping force in Mali known as MINUSMA.

Keita said adoption of the resolution would “send a strong and unequivocal signal from the international community to terrorist groups and traffickers of all types.—Agencies