Malegaon blast: India’s top court grants bail to Lt Col Purohit

New Delhi

The Indian Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

According to Indian media reports, Purohit had moved the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court’s order dismissing his bail plea. He has spent nine years behind bars after being arrested in 2008. He told the SC that he was acting as army mole and was not involved in terrorist activity.

A bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre passed the order on the plea, having reserved its order last week.

During a hearing last week, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Purohit, said he has been in jail for the past nine years but charges have still not been framed against him.