Maleeha wants Independence Day celebrated in world parliament

New York

The officials and leaders of over 190 member countries of the United Nations should experience the fervour with which Independence Day of Pakistan is celebrated, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi said.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Lodhi said they have organised a grand event in the UN as they wanted Pakistan’s independence to be celebrated in the UN General Assembly, which is also called the parliament of the world.

By participating in the celebrations, officials and leaders of the member countries will also get to see glimpses of the Pakistani culture and enjoy, she added. Lodhi was speaking a day ahead of the concert featuring Sachal Jazz Ensemble, a band with a traditional and contemporary blend. The concert has been organised as it would help project a soft image of Pakistan, she maintained.

In today’s times when xenophobia, especially Islamophobia, is on a rise, it is important for the world to know what the Pakistani culture is like, Lodhi said.

“We have to bridge the gaps and this can be done through music.” When asked if music is the only way of putting a positive picture of Pakistan before the world, Lodhi said Pakistan has a rich culture, which has various aspects.

“But music is something that can be enjoyed by people from different backgrounds and civilisations.” She maintained that it is cultural diplomacy through which the world can be told what path Pakistan is treading and what the aspirations of its people are.—INP