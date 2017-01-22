Male politicians’ remarks against women MPs reflect society’s moral decay, IK tweets

Karachi

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday reacted on a verbal quarrel between a woman member of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, Nusrat Sehr Abbasi and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) minister, Imdad Pitafi in the Sindh Assembly saying such obscene remarks by male legislators against women members in assemblies reflected ethical and moral decay of the society in Pakistan.

He tweeted that the religion of Islam rejects such remarks as they were against its basic teachings and global ethical norms.

On Friday, a disturbing and highly derogatory exchange of words happened on floor of the Sindh Assembly when Nusrat Sehr Abbasi put a question to Imdad Pitafi but she received a bizarre invitation to his chamber.

Soon, another PPP lawmaker Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur, educated in the UK, started taunting Nusrat Sehr Abbasi while the rest of the house watched the episode as silent spectators and at times bursting into laughter.

To everyone’s surprise, provincial Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present in the house when this was happening with nonchalant expressions on his face. A similar noisy incident happened last year in the National Assembly when Defence Minister Khawaja Asif made offensive remarks against PTI’s Shireen Mazari.—INP