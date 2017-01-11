Malaysian team goes down against NCA XI

2nd one day match

Lahore

NCA Youth XI beat the visiting Malaysian cricket team by 7 wickets in the second one day match to take unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series, here on Tuesday at the Gaddafi stadium.

The home side had won the opening match by six wickets. The Malaysian side in on a ten days tour to Pakistan in which they will play three one day and two T-20 games.

The home team victory owed to their key batsman Haris Sohail who made a come back to the competitive cricket with an all round performance hammering a century and then taking three wickekts.

Visiting team captain Ahmad Faiz won the toss and elected to bat and saw his side bowled out at 216 in 41.1 overs and the home side answered with 217 for 3 in 37.3 overs.

Malaysian captain decision to bat first on a placid wicket back fired as most of his team mates failed to capitalize and the team failed to put up a challengeable total.

Virandeep Singh scored 55 runs off 61 balls with six boundaries for the visiting team as the top scorer. Suharril Fitri 37 helped hide by facing 63 balls and stroked four fours. Then came another small but useful contribution from Anwar Arudin who smashed 26 quick fired runs laced with four boundaries, one six in 14 balls.

Salman Irshad was the most successful bowler of the home team claiming four wickets for 33 runs as Haris Sohail dominated with three wickets for just 13 runs and Rashid Iqbal completed the task with two wickets for 38 runs.

Chasing 217 to win, the NCA Youth XI lost its first wicket with a score of 29 on the board, but Haris Sohail came to the crease and played some delightful shots which included 13 fours and 3 magnificent sixes in a knock of unbeaten 119 runs off 112 balls to set up his team success.

Haris entertained a handful crowd with his delightful strokes to all parts of the ground and underlined his talent with an all round performance in the match, shinning with bat and ball. The home team other scorer was Muhammad Saleem who contributed unbeaten 30 with one six and one four in 14 balls.

Syed Aziz 1 for 29, Virandeep Singh 1 for 20, Suharril Fitri 1 for 51 were the wicket takers from Malaysia.

Brief scores, Malaysia: 216-10 in 41.1 overs (Virandeep Singh 55, 6x4s, 61 balls, Suharril Fitri 37, 4x4s, 63 balls, Anwar Arudin 26, 4x4s, 1×6, 14 balls, Fikri Makram 4x4s, 21 balls, Salman Irshad 4-33, Haris Sohail 3-13, Rashid Iqbal 2-38).

Umpires: Waleed Yaqoob & Imran Abbas, scorer: Waqar Ahmad.—APP