Malaysian cricket team officials term Pakistan a safe country

Lahore

Officials of the visiting Malaysian cricket team have termed Pakistan a safe country for holding international cricket events and said they would again be visiting Pakistan in April on a preparatory tour. Pakistan is an ideal country for staging top cricket events and as far as security is concerned it was perfectly alright and we enjoyed playing cricket here said the manager of the visiting team Shankar Retinam and coach Bilal Asad while talking to APP on the eve of the departure of the team after a ten day tour to Lahore. The Malaysian team which was beaten 3-0 in the one-day matches by the NCA Youth XI gave a scare to the home team by winning the opening T20 match. NCA XI hit back and won the following T20 to level the series 1-1. Shankar said Pakistan has been deprived of international cricket in last many years and called for a resumption of international cricket in Pakistan. —Agencies