Malaysian CG for visa-free regime

FTA with Malaysia needs to revisit to expand products

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Consul General of Malaysia, Ismail Bin Mohamad Bkri has underscored the need for a visa-free regime between Pakistan & Malaysia in order to effectively promote people-to-people and business-to-business contacts between the two countries. Exchanging view with Chairman and representatives of Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA) the Malaysian CG added that if such a visa-free regime was taken into consideration, it will surely bring people closer to each other, enhance the existing trade ties and definitely create a win-win situation for both countries.

Commenting on Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the Malaysian Consul General stressed the need to revisit the existing FTA whereas more products and commodities have to be incorporated in the FTA keeping in view the prevailing circumstances. Pakistan has emerged as a good trading partner for Malaysian suppliers who were keen to expand their businesses with Pakistani counterparts, said Malaysian diplomat and added that opportunities to further enhance the existing trade ties between the two countries will continue to expand in different sectors of the economy, resulting in strengthening the existing trade ties between Pakistan & Malaysia.

Earlier, Chairman Abdullah Zaki, while welcoming the Malaysian Consul General, said that Malaysia and Pakistan have been enjoying cordial relations and numerous commodities, particularly edible oils, were currently being traded between the two countries but there was a dire need to diversify the existing product range being traded between the two brotherly countries. Chairman PSMA said that the soap industry of Pakistan was looking forward to boost imports of raw materials from Malaysia which has to be facilitated by providing better opportunities under Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

He informed that visit of a PSMA delegation has already been finalized to attend POC-2017 scheduled to be staged in the first week of March 2017 in Kuala Lumpur. Highlighting the overall structure of Pakistan’s soap industry, Abdullah Zaki informed that around 650 factories were engaged in manufacturing soaps, of which up to 500 were factories were operating in an unorganized manner whereas the remaining 150 factories were fully organized.

All these factories were providing employment opportunities to more than 250,000 workers across Pakistan where soap industry contributes a huge sum of PKR 18 billion revenue to the national exchequer, he added.