Malaysia upset fancied NCA XI with 1 run victory in T20 match

Lahore

Malaysia upset fancied NCA Youth XI with a one run thrilling victory in the first T20 match to take 1-0 lead in two-match series, here on Saturday at Gaddafi Stadium.

It was the first win of the touring side in their 10-day visit after NCA XI made a clean sweep of 3-0 in one day match series. The second and last T20 match will be played on Sunday (Jan 15).

Asked to bat first by the NCA Youth XI Captain Usama Mir, Malaysia scored 166 for the loss of six wickets.

Shafiq Sharif scored an unbeaten 57 from 34 balls with six boundaries and two sixes. Amin-ud-Din also chipped in with quick-fire 38 off 20 balls. Salman Fayyaz was the most successful bowler for Youth XI taking two wickets for 34, whereas Mahinder Pal gave away 27 runs and took one wicket in four overs.

Chasing 167 to win, the NCA Youth XI lost its first wicket in the second over when left-handed Hanan Achakzai got out for only one, but opener and wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan played a knock of 44 off 33 balls with 5 boundaries and two long sixes to give a solid foundation to the run-chase.

The match went into the wire requiring 26 off the last two overs and at one point NCA Youth XI required 10 runs in the last three balls, but skipper Usama Mir trying to hit the bowler for a six missed the ball and therefore the team was left with same runs from two balls. He did manage to score eight runs in the last two balls, but it was little too late and Malaysia won the match by one run. Dhivendran and Sivanatha took two wickets each for Malaysia.

Later, talking to the APP, Hanan Achakzai said, “I am grateful to the team management for giving me a chance in the match to showcase my talent.

“I am hopeful to perform to the best of my potential in the next match. I will also feature in the Quetta Gladiators U-23 program soon in Karachi.”

NCA XI bowler Mahinder Pal said, “I had always dreamed of playing at the Gaddafi Stadium and I am extremely excited to have featured for NCA team against an international team here at my favorite ground. I am looking forward to perform and get a chance to represent Pakistan one day.”

Brief scores, Malaysia: 166-6 in 20 overs (Shafiq Sharif 57*, 6x4s, 2x6s,34 balls, Amin-ud-Din 38*, 2x4s, 2x6s, 20 balls, Anwar-Aru-Din 23, 4X4s,21 balls, Salman Fayyaz 2-34, Shayan Shaikh 1-23, Mahinder Pal 1-27, Adeel Kakar 1-41).

NCA Youth XI: 165-7 in 20 overs (Azam Khan 44, 5x4s, 2x6s, 33 balls, Sajawal Riaz 35, 4x4s, 31 balls, Salman Fayyaz 31, 3x4s, 21 balls, Usama Mir 15*, 2x6s, 5 balls, Sivanatha 2-23, Dhivendran 2-37, Rashid Ahad 1-34, Virandeep Singh 1-43).

Umpires: Zameer Haider & Tariq Rasheed, Scorer: Muhammad Arif.—APP