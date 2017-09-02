Malaysia plans $1b green Sukuk issuance

Kuala Lumpur

There could be up to $1 billion in green Sukuk issuance from Malaysia in the next year, said a top official, highlighting that half of this issuance could be issued by year-end.

Malaysia has an expansive ambition in Islamic finance, with a specific focus on encouraging a connection between Islamic finance and responsible investment. The effort to bring these together is being driven by the sustainable and responsible investment (SRI) Sukuk framework for the capital markets, and an SRI funds framework for the asset management sector is planned by year-end.

On the banking side, Bank Negara, the central bank, has a strategy paper open for comment through the end of August focusing on the role of Islamic banks in the development of responsible finance, which could support future issuance of SRI sukuk by Islamic banks. In both banking and capital markets there is a regulatory drive by the government toward sustainable energy (particularly solar), which is pushing renewable energy developers, capital market investors and the banking sector to become more active in green finance.

These developments, supported by Malaysia’s long history in Islamic capital markets growth, have attracted attention and support from international organizations. Bank Negara and the Securities Commission, which regulates capital markets, have teamed up with the World Bank Group Global Knowledge and Research Hub in Malaysia to ensure coordination on responsible finance growth that goes beyond a sole focus on green finance.

Speaking to RFI Foundation on the origins of Malaysia’s work in bringing together approaches to Islamic finance and responsible investment, Zainal Izlan Zainal Abidin, managing director of Development & Islamic Markets at the Securities Commission Malaysia, pointed to efforts to build on “significant similarities in the underlying principles between Islamic finance and sustainable & responsible investment”.

As a starting point, the Securities Commission developed an SRI Sukuk framework to bridge the gap between social impact-focused investment such as green finance and unique approaches from Islamic finance such as waqf, or Islamic endowments. As Zainal explained: “The objective of waqf is to generate social benefit for the community. Many strategically located waqf assets in Malaysia could generate more value and would do so in a way that naturally achieves social impact”.

The broad approach that is embedded within the SRI sukuk framework was outlined in a process that started in 2013, when the framework was drafted ahead of its release in 2014. The first SRI Sukuk, from Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional, was issued in June 2015.

Amid the background of the COP 21 climate change negotiations, an easy way to generate attention for the SRI framework would have been a ‘green sukuk’ from Khazanah. Instead, Khazanah opted for a more innovative pay-for-performance social-impact Sukuk focused on improving education outcomes at government schools as part of the Yayasan AMIR Trust Schools Programme. The first tranche, for RM100 million, was issued in 2015, and a second tranche, also raising RM100 million, was issued this month.

Khazanah’s second sukuk (which was followed by a RM5 million ($1.17 million) exchange-listed sukuk on August 8) followed on the heels of the first green sukuk issuance in Malaysia, by Tadau Energy, which raised RM250 million at the end of July. Tadau’s sukuk was the first labelled green sukuk in the world, with certification from Norway-based Center for International Climate and Environmental Research, or CICERO.

Juniza Zahari, Director of Debt & Capital Markets at Affin Hwang Investment Bank, which arranged Tadau’s sukuk, said she expects more project companies in Malaysia to issue green Sukuk. She noted that the Energy Commission has allocated a total of 1,000 MW for the large-scale solar power programme and the capacity will come online between 2017 and 2020.

These large-scale projects will likely look to the capital markets for financing, including through Sukuk. In many cases, the choice of Sukuk versus other financing options will be easier for issuers because of the tax deduction of the value of issuance costs for SRI Sukuk that applies most green Sukuk which are eligible under the SRI sukuk framework.

Echoing Zahari’s comments, Chris Wai Kit Lee, CEO of RAM Consultancy Services, suggested that depending on market conditions there could be up to $1 billion in green sukuk issuance from Malaysia in the next year. Half of this issuance could be issued by year-end, Lee said.

Malaysia’s Energy Commission, through its second round of tendering is expected to award 10–30 MW solar plants to each company. Zahari said that since these projects are smaller they will be more likely to rely on the loans market, which could provide a longer-term pipeline for green sukuk from Islamic financial institutions. Malaysia appears to have set its sights on having a more regional presence in responsible finance, after hosting the most recent meeting of the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum.—Agencies