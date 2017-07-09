Malaysia asked to stop arresting Indonesian workers

Jakarta

Indonesia has asked Malaysian authorities to stop raids detaining its citizens who work illegally in the country, a top official said on Saturday.

Labor Minister Hanif Dhakiri said dozens of Indonesian illegal migrants have been arrested for failing to follow the rehiring program, which is Malaysia’s policy to address the problem of illegal workers.

The four-and-a-half-month-old program, which ended on June 30, helped illegal workers get a card so they could be legally employed in Malaysia.

But Dzakiri said the program offered too little time when there are millions of migrant workers from 15 countries working in Malaysia.

“We will ask Malaysia to extend the program, and raids should be stopped due to the large number of illegal migrant workers in Malaysia, including Indonesians,” Dzakiri said as quoted by the Metro TV news website.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry counted arrests of at least 2,600 illegal migrants from various countries — 350 of them Indonesians — by Malaysian authorities in recent weeks after the program ended.—Agencies