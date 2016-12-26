Vinod C Dixit

Ahmedabad, India

This refers to the letter “Malaria in Pakistan” by Sana Khan (Dec 20). Malaria disease is one of the worst public health crises today. Death can occur in as little as three days if an FP infection is not properly treated. Nearly 50,000 people die in the country every year due to complications of the disease. While travelling to a Malaria endemic zone, anti-malarial medicines may be prescribed to prevent contracting Malaria. Immediate diagnosis and treatment can help prevent complications and death.

Every time a case of Malaria is reported, a mapping exercise is undertaken to intensively fog and spray the pesticides in all surrounding areas. Though an infectious disease, whether a person contracts Malaria or not, also depends substantially on how clean the surrounding environment is. One of the major causes of mosquito breeding is water stagnation. Eliminating Malaria is, and should be the top priority. Grand pronouncements are meaningless as long as manipulated data twist our knowledge and bad governance impedes genuine attempts to fight the disease.