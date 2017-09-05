Malam Jabba, Kalam witness tourists’ influx

Malam Jabba

Malama Jabba and Kalam valleys, the most scenic hilly resorts of Swat district, has witnessed massive influx of tourists this year owing to significant improvement in law and order situation as getting a room in quality hotels, motels and rest houses was a herculean task these days for travelers. The Swat’s famous tourists destinations like Malam Jabba, Kalam, Madain, Fizagut and Mahu Dhand lake was being flooded with tourists these days and finding a suitable room in hotels, restaurants and rest houses for staying was merely a dream due to its nice and pleasant weather.

Malam Jabba, a famous hilly tourist town of Swat, has attracted a large number of tourists this summer season from all over the provinces where owners of hotels, plazas and houses were earning almost double compare to previous years. Waterfalls, lush green valleys, meadows and snow-covered mountains peaks in Malam Jabba, Kalam, Fizagut, Madain and Mohu Dhand have attracted a large number of tourists this season as further surge in tourists were witnessed during Eid vacations.

Keeping in view of massive increase of domestic and foreign tourists especially during Eid days, the local people have vacated rooms of their houses for tourists to maximize their profits. The Tourism Corporation KP’s rest houses, private tour operators, hotels, motels and guest houses have received record booking orders from domestic tourists this year compare to last year and the response of tourists was overwhelming this summer.

The tourists were enjoying a ride on the newly constructed chairlift in Malam Jabba that was installed after about a gap of nine years on 9,200-feet height at Malam Jabba tourist resort following its destruction during insurgency in 2009.—APP