Malala calls Pakistanis to seek education to brighten country

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Malala Yousafzai said that education is the only way to make Pakistan’s future brighter and urged the Pakistani government to fulfill its commitment to provide the basic right of education to every child. In her 20th birthday statement released on Wednesday, Malala said that Pakistanis can only change their destination by seeking education. She urged her fellow Pakistanis to speak up for their rights because education is necessary for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. Malala appealed her countrymen, especially women to accord utmost importance to education. She said: “My message to all parents is, if you can give something [precious] to your children, it is education. Through education they can progress and contribute to their country and family.” Malala urged the government to give priority to education. “I ask the government to spend on education, to fulfill its promise of allocating 4% budget to education. The government must ensure that all children are given the opportunity to acquire education, so that they can make their country proud.”

