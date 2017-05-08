Making world-class airport

These days Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has embarked upon a mission to review progress of ongoing projects. After assessing the progress of Hazara motorway and Neelum Jhelum projects, Saturday took him to the site of new Islamabad International airport where he also performed the ground breaking of metro bus link to be constructed between the new airport and Kashmir Highway G-9.

The PM wants to get all projects completed that started in its present term or the ones he had promised to complete in order to contest next elections from a strong position. Definitely people will poll vote keeping in view the performance of political parties but an important project has been launched by Nawaz govt to connect the new airport with metro bus. In fact if we take a look at world-class airports from Europe to most of the gulf countries, we see a fully established mass transit system that facilitates passengers reach their destinations points easily. Up till recently, this metro bus link was not part of the new airport project but the PM deserves credit for realising and making the metro link part of the airport project. Otherwise, the passengers not having their own cars would have been at the mercy of cab drivers and their high fares. Given the interest being taken by the PM, we expect both the projects will be made operational simultaneously well in time. Apart from this, every effort should be made to make the new airport a world-class facility by ensuring provision of all amenities for passengers’ comfort and ease. Benazir Bhutto International Airport is ranked amongst world’s worst airports and we hope the new airport will remove that scar. In fact there are airports that have become a source of attraction for tourists and instead of taking direct flights, the tourists take indirect flights such as of Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports in order to relish their journey and enjoy wide range of facilities available at these airports. With sincerity of purpose and best use of their abilities, our authorities concerned can also develop world-class facility that cater to needs of passengers as well as portray culture and face of Pakistan.

