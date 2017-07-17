Making corruption, cheating nation not a democracy: Shujaat, Elahi

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi have said that all Muslim Leaguers should come back to their real party Pakistan Muslim League, ‘democracy’ is not registered party of Nawaz Sharif nor corruption of Nawaz Sharif and cheating the people is the name of democracy, people of Pakistan and constitutional institutions are the guarantors of democracy, we are standing with the national institutions, opposition is unanimous over resignation of Nawaz Sharif, for bringing all Muslim Leaguers together Ch Shujaat Hussain will visit every province.

They said this while addressing a crowded press conference after high-level meeting at their residence on Sunday. Ch Shujaat Hussain said that a positive verdict of Panama case is expected in the Supreme Court, the meeting has fully authorized him to take any decision on behalf of the party in the prevailing political situation, as Muslim Leaguer it is our duty that we should play our positive role, in this regard I will tour all provinces and try to bring all Muslim Leaguers together at one platform.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that right from the start of Panama case our party’s stance has remained the same, in the TOR Committee also our representatives Tariq Bashir Cheema and Kamil Ali Agha were present, but N-League did not play positive role, on the Supreme Court verdict firstly N-Leaguer rulers were distributing sweets then someone said the verdict is in English first read it, when they understood the verdict then onwards some of their advisors and ministers have started talking against not on only JIT but also the national institutions, Nawaz Sharif has not got ‘democracy’ registered, this is a system, N-Leaguers try to hide behind democracy, if Nawaz Sharif wants then no harm will come to the country and democracy will also function in a better way, they have ruled for 24 years, In Punjab they are in power continuously for last ten years, have they done even a single work for betterment of common and poor man, if they still do not resign and resultantly there is some chaos then Nawaz Sharif will be responsible for that.

He said that there are good people also in N-League, we invite them to return to their home and serve the country together, wherever anyone with Muslim League thinking is present we will welcome in the fold of Muslim League. He said that for show of solidarity and representing Muslim League Ch Shujaat Hussain will go to the Supreme Court on Monday. He said along with national defence we are standing national institutions, damaging national institutions means harming the country and democracy.

In reply to a question, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that 98 per cent opposition parties are unanimous on one stance, N-League has not provided any relief to the farmers, poor and workers but they have cheated and enemies of the farmers particularly whereas they have also remained silent over Kulbhushan and Modi’s anti-Pakistan measures, now the way Nawaz Sharif is worried then Modi is saying his ‘investment’ has been spoiled.