Makhdoom urges Thar people to forge unity to defeat exploiters

Tharparkar

Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that unless forging unity, the people of Sindh, especially those living in the Thar desert, could not defeat their exploiters.

Talking to media during his visit to different towns and villages of Tharparkar, he said, ‘The future of the people of Sindh is with the PTI,’ adding it would ensure the realization of rights, honor and dignity of the poor people of Sindh.

He regretted that people of the Thar Desert are still devoid of all basic facilities of life in this modern age. He said, ‘PTI would raise the issues and deprivations of the people of Sindh at all platforms.’

He said, ‘The people should forge unity in their ranks and files and defeat the exploiters and conspirators.’ He said, ‘The military courts should be given more time, as they are the need of the hour and serving the nation and country in these trying times.’

The PTI leader said, ‘After the 21st amendment, the government had got a time of two years to improve its performance, but the rulers just wasted this time without doing anything.’

He said, ‘Had the government done its jobs properly there would be no need to establish the military courts.’—NNI