Make everything possible..!

MANY times I meet people who will tell you why something can’t be done. They will give you a list of problems, and tell you it’s a good idea, but it’s not just possible. But the moment we start looking at a problem as something that has a solution, and that our job is to find that solution, then we are on the way of getting it done.

We are all faced with challenges at some point in our life, challenges that we did not create, challenges that happened beyond our control. The difference is how we respond to these challenges. You can adopt the attitude there is nothing you can do, or you can see the challenge as your call to action.

As Norman Vincent Peale said, “Become a ‘possibilitarian’. No matter how dark things seem to be or actually are, raise your sights high and see the possibilities.

Here’s a true incident narrated by John Wayne Schlatter about his father, a possibilitarian who was able to outwit death with his ‘possible’ attitude:

“The doctor told Dad he had cancer and estimated that he had six months maybe one year left at the most, “Sorry to disagree with you, Doc,” my father said, “but I’ll tell you how long I have, one day longer than my wife. I love her too much to leave the planet without her!” And so it was, to the amazement of everyone who didn’t really know this love-matched pair that Mom passed away at the age of 85 and Dad followed one year later when he was 86. Near the end, he told my brothers and me that those 17 years were the best ‘six months’ he ever spent.

To the wonderful doctors and nurses at the hospital, he was a walking miracle. They kept a loving watch on him and just couldn’t understand how a body so riddled with cancer could continue to function so well.

My dad’s explanation was simple. He informed them that he had been a nurse in World War 1 and saw cut off arms and legs, and he had noticed that none of them could think. So he decided he would tell his body how to behave.

Once, as he stood up and it was evident he felt a stabbing pain, he looked down at his chest and shouted, “Shut up! We’re having a party here.”

Two days before he left us he said, “Boys, I’ll be with your mother very soon and someday, some place we’ll all be together again. But take your time about joining us, your mother and I want to spend some time together before you guys join us!”

Here was a man whose love for his wife was so great that he made beating cancer a possibility, just to be with her..! Start making everything possible from today..!

