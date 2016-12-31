Make commissioner system effective

DECISION of the Punjab Govt to change the administrative structure wef from Jan 2, 2017 is a classic example of one step forward and one step backward. The reversal was long due but way it is being done might not help achieve the desired objectives of good governance and resolution of the problems in a smooth manner.

Countrywide Commissioner System was in vogue before 2001 when the then President General Musharraf abolished it and introduced a new system of District Coordination Officers (DCOs) putting both DCO and DPO under elected District Nazim. His intention might not have been bad but so-called reform in the system was not done in a logical and coherent manner, consequently, it served no other purpose except destroying a well-established DC system. Before introduction of District Nazim system, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners ran civil administration in satisfactorily because of harmony in the chain of command as Police worked under their control. If the old system is now being restored, it was but logical to re-introduce the old system, of course, with some changes as per demand of the modern times. However, it is regrettable that the original Punjab Civil Administration Ordinance 2016 has been changed under pressure of the provincial police but by doing so the quarters concerned have not kept the overall public interest in view. It should not be a question of pleasing one service group or the other; or establishing supremacy of one at the cost of other but how to deliver. The Govt is pursuing a developmental agenda which requires complete peace and security. Two parallel commands in a tehsil or district might not help realize this objective smoothly. Though an amendment in the original draft ordinance has been approved by the provincial cabinet and it is now matter of its promulgation by the Governor but we would still urge Provincial Govt to reconsider its decision and restore system with powers and responsibilities as these were before 2001.

