Majyd to represent Pak employers at SAFE

Karachi

Majyd Aziz, President, and Asif Zuberi, Director, Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP), will represent EFP and Pakistani employers at the South Asia Forum of Employers (SAFE) being held in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 20 and 21 February.

An EFP official said here on Friday that the meeting is being hosted by Federation of Nepal Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) in association with ILO, International Trade Center, Bureau for Employers’ Activities (ACTEMP), and Dutch Employers Cooperation Programme.

It will focus on vocational skills and competence, recent developments by member Federations, and SAFE future organizational structure. The EFP team would be making presentations on Skill Development Council, Pakistan National Business Agenda, and Business Strategy 2017-19.

There will also be an exclusive meeting between FNCCI and EFP on future cooperation and information dissemination, it was further pointed out.—APP