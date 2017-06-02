Majyd Aziz to attend int’l labour conference of ILO in Geneva

Staff Reporter

Kaarchi

Majyd Aziz, President Employers’ Federation of Pakistan, will represent Pakistani employers at the Annual International Labor Conference of International Labor Organization in Geneva from June 5 to 18.

He will be part of the official delegation led by Minister of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development.

As President of EFP, Majyd Aziz will also attend meetings of International Organization of Employers as well as Confederation of Asia Pacific Employers on June 4th and 12th. Vice President Zaki Ahmed Khan will officiate as Acting President while Ismail Suttar will be the Acting Vice President during this period.