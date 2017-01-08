MAJU professor included in int’l research journal board

Observer Report

Asian Social Science Canadian Centre of Science and Education has included Head of Economics and Social Sciences Department, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU), Karachi Prof Dr Shafiq Ur Rehman as member editorial board of its international journal of Economics and Finance.

A MAJU official said here on Saturday that in a message sent by Editorial Assistant, Jenny Zhag, said the name of Prof Dr Shafiq Ur Rehman had been listed in the printed journal and also on the web page of the journal.

She said the editorial board conducted double-blind reviews and Dr Shafiq would be responsible to complete a review assignment within two weeks. She said that this appointment had been made for next two years.

Dr Shafiq who did Ph D in Economics from Karachi University has been associated with teaching since 1982. He has served as Chairman, Department of Economics, Karachi University.

He is working for Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi, for the last three years in its Business Administration Faculty. Director, Quality Enhancement Cell, M. A. Jinnah University, Karachi Dr. Munir Hussain has hailed this appointment and termed it as an important development for MAJU family.

He said that this achievement is also a source of motivation for our Faculty to uplift MAJU towards new gates of research and development.