MAJU finalizes its bio-sciences academic program

City Reporter

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU), Karachi has finalized its bio-sciences academic program, an official of the institution said on Wednesday.

He pointed out that the newly established Bio Sciences Department’s Board of Studies meeting was held at university campus during which proposals for the academic program of BS-Bio Sciences, MS-Technology and MS-Informatics degrees were approved.

The Proposal approved by Board of Studies will now be send to Board of Faculty and Academic Council of MAJU for final approval.

Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Dr. Kamran Azim presided over the meeting while Dr, Yasmeen Rashid of Karachi University, Dr. Rauf Shams Malick of DHA Sufa university and Dr. Farhan Bukhari, (Industry representative) attended the meeting as external experts.

From MAJU Detractor, QEC, Dr. Munir Hussain, Director, Academics and Research, Dr. Imran Jami and Faculty members Dr.Khittab Gul, Muhammad Faisal Shahid and Ms. Bushra Bilal attended the BOS meeting.

Addressing to the meeting Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences Dr.Kamran Azim said that 1980 was the era of second green revolution which is known as post DNA technology regime fulfilled our scientific requirements.

He said that MAJU Bio Sciences Academic program will be a step to meet the demand and supply of manpower of pharmaceutical and bio pharmaceutical industry.