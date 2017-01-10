Major terror bid to play havoc in Peshawar averted

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A major terror bid to play havoc in the (KP) provincial metropolis was averted after the law enforcers defused heavy explosive material in the outskirts of the town.

According to Police some unknown miscreants had planted a 15 kg bomb in the Karkhano Market at Jamrod road. The Police authorities rushed to the site after receiving the information and effectively defused the explosive that was planted in a cart parked in the Karkhano market that is situated at the border of tribal area Khyber agency and the settled area.

“The remote-controlled bomb was rigged to a pushcart”. Said the SSP Operation Peshawar adding the report was received regarding a battery lying unattended on a suspicious pushcart and we had to call the Bomb disposal squad that efficiently defused the bomb.

The law enforcers said the timely action by the Police averted a major disaster as the 15 KG bomb if not defused in time and blasted could have played havoc in Peshawar specially the adjacent posh locality of Peshawar the Hayat Abad town ship.