Major terror bid foiled in Islamabad, 5 held

Islamabad

Police and intelligence agencies on a tip-off thwarted a major terror bid and arrested five terrorists from Lohi Bher locality of Islamabad. The law enforcement agencies carried out a secret operation in the area, nabbed five terrorists and recovered anti-tank mines, prima card, bomb devices and large quantity of other arms. Sources said that the terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist activities in the capital. The attempt was averted due to timely operation of the law enforcement agencies. The law enforcement agencies also arrested two terrorists in Lahore. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them.—INP