Major terror bid foiled, huge cache of IEDs recovered

Our Correspondent

Loralai

Averting a major terror bid, security agencies conducted on Thursday a targeted operation, against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jumaatul Ahrar network led by Wahab Zakhbail in Killi Shah Karaiz near Loralai, Balochistan.

The raid, as part of the newly launched ‘Radd-ul-Fassad’ campaign, was jointly conducted by Frontier Corps (FC) and intelligence agencies, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the operation, the military’s media wing said, 23 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered. Reportedly, the IEDs were transported to the area by TTP elements to target Law Enforce Agencies (LEAs) vehicles and Loralai University buses carrying students.

“Timely action of LEAs (law enforcement agencies) averted a major terrorist incident,” the official handout said.

The operation ‘Radd-ul-Fasad’ was launched by the Pakistan Army on Wednesday after a string of terrorist attacks left over 100 people dead.

Unlike previous campaigns, the latest operation’s focus would be on Punjab, which has long been ignored when it comes to fighting terrorism due to political expediency and other reasons.

The federal government has already approved the request of Punjab seeking deployment of over 2,000 rangers in the province to carryout targeted operations against militant groups.

The operation in urban centers is considered as crucial for taking the continuing fight against militancy to its logical conclusion.