All major rivers continue to flow normal

Islamabad

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Wednesday said all main rivers, including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej, continued to flow normal while the Swat river (tributary of the Kabul river) was in low flood at Chakdara Bridge. According to the daily FFC report, Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs were at elevations of 1542.54 feet & 1231.15 feet, which are 7.46 feet and 10.85 feet below their respective maximum conservation levels.

Tuesday’s Low Pressure Area over Southern Madhya Pradesh (India) and adjoining areas today lay over Central Gujrat (India) and intensified into Well-Marked Low while the trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Afghanistan lay over northern parts of the country. Seasonal Low continued to prevail over Northern Balochistan. Strong moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating into lowerand central parts of the country upto 7000 feet, the report said.

As predicted by FFD, Lahore, widespread rain/ thunderstorm associated with gusty winds (isolated heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Lower Sindh (Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad & Karachi Divisions) and at scattered places in Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana & Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions), Balochistan (Kalat, Quetta, Sibbi, Naseerabad & Zhob Divisions) during the next 24 hours. Rain-thunderstorms may also occur at scattered places over Bahawalpur.—APP