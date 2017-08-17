Major policy reforms to facilitate businessmen: PM

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that government had initiated major policy reforms to facilitate business community.

The Prime Minister said that laws relating to establishment of Special Economic Zones had been formulated to attract investment in the country with complete freedom of transferring dividends and movement of capital.

The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Business Council,led by Vice Chairman Towfiq Chinoy, which called on him at the PM Office.

The Prime Minister stated that government had also improved security ambiance, particularly in Karachi to help business community conduct trade in a peaceful environment.

Indicators of Pakistan’s economy are stable and moving towards positive growth which is being acknowledged by renowned international rating institutions, stated the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that “Pakistan is poised to become a major player in the regional economy.”

The Prime Minister appreciated the role of Pakistan Business Council in providing tangible advice to the government on important policy issues.

Delegation of Pakistan Business Council thanked the Prime Minister and lauded the policy initiatives undertaken by the present government for restoring investors’ confidence and paving the way for sustained business and trade growth.—APP