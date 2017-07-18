Major among two martyred in Peshawar suicide hit

4 FC soldiers also injured in blast

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Within twenty four hours of the Army announcing a decisive operation titled Khyber 4 against the anti-state elements in Rajgal area of restive Khyber agency, a suicide explosion targeting a vehicle of the Frontier Corps (FC) left as many as two soldiers including a serving Major martyred and three others seriously wounded in a posh locality Hayatabad that borders Khyber agency. The ISPR and FC sources however, said only one man in uniform embraced Shahadat.

The senior Police officials said a double cabin Pick up of the Frontier Corps with a Major and four soldiers on board was hit by a suicide bomber riding on a motorbike near Jahaaz Chowk in Hayatabad town ship. The huge explosion resulted in the martyrdom of Major Jamal Sheran while four soldiers including a Lance Naik received serious injuries and were rushed to the Hayatabad Medical Complex and later to CMH Peshawar as the security forces cordoned off the area to facilitate the rescue operation.

The vehicle was on route to FC Headquarters situated in Fort Balahisar in City area. The ISPR said the FC vehicle was on routine patrolling duty. There are reports that as many as two vehicles of the FC were badly damaged in the blast that was heard at distance.

“A motorcycle borne suicide bomber hit FC vehicle today on routine patrolling duty in Hayatabad Peshawar. Major Jamal Sheran embraced Shahadat while four soldiers were injured”. A two line communiqué of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday. While Police Officials insisted that two men in uniform including a serving Major of the Pakistan Army were martyred in the Monday’s blast. Unconfirmed reports say ten people including some civilians were injured.

According to the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) officials, the bomber riding motorbike was wearing a suicide jacket with 10-11 kilograms of explosive material adding he detonated his explosive vest after bringing it close to the side of the vehicle where Major Jamal was sitting.

The security forces are reported to have kicked off search and net operation in the region. The Jammat ul Ahrar, a splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has owned the responsibility of attack on the FC officials in Peshawar on Monday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra while strongly condemning the suicide attack has expressed his deep shock and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and expressed deep sympathies with members of the bereaved families.

The Governor said that the terrorists could never deter the un-shakable resolve of the nation and the elements involved in the heinous crime would be brought to justice. The Governor also visited the CMH Peshawar where he enquired after the health of the injured of the Hayatabad suicide attack