Major among four troops martyred in suicide attack

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

As many as four soldiers including Major of the Pakistan Army embraced Shahadat when a suicide bomber blew himself close to a team of security forces conducting intelligence based operation in Timergarah on Wednesday wee hours as the Operation Rad ul Fasaad goes on.

The military sources said Major Ali Salman of an intelligence agency along with his team was conducting an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) against a terrorist hideout in Sherotkai, Timergara areas of Upper Dir during wee hours today when they were hit by a couple of suicide bombers.

“As the security personnel raided the hideout, the terrorists opened fire while two suicide bombers present there exploded themselves leaving the four security personnel including the team leader martyred”. Sources said adding another terrorist was mowed down in exchange of fire.

.The martyred personnel include Major Ali Salman, Havaldar Ghulam Nazir, Havaldar Akhtar and Sepoy Abdul Karim.

“An officer and three soldiers sacrificed their lives while foiling a devastating terrorist activity. Major Ali Salman of intelligence agency along with his team conducted an IBO against a terrorist hideout in Sherotkai, Timergara, Upper Dir during wee hours today”. The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) communiqué issued to media on Wednesday said. It said upon raided, the terrorists opened fire. One of two suicide Bombers present in hide out exploded himself while the other was gunned down by the forces in exchange of fire. Another culprit was netted by the forces.

The security forces are also reported to kick off search and comb operation after the ugly incident.

The funeral prayers of martyred Major Ali Salman and Hawaldar Akhtar Ali were offered here in Peshawar garrison on Wednesday. Corps Commander Peshawar, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary and other high-level officials attended the prayers.

Major Ali Salman and Hawaldar Akhtar Ali both belonged to Lahore who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty on Wednesday morning.