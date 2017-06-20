Majestic victory

THEY entered the mega tournament as the 8th ranked team and after facing defeat at the hands of Indians with a huge margin in the first match, nobody was predicting that the green shirts will make such a turnaround to lift the Champions Trophy, defeating arch rival India in the final. The triumph really sent a wave of jubilation in entire Pakistan and elsewhere around the world where Pakistanis live and rightly so because it was after lapse of several years that our cricket team has won any major tournament.

A day before the final, the Indians cricket gurus during media talk shows were boasting of their lineup, especially the capability of their batting to chase any target. However, rookie Muhammad Amir smashed all their confidence when he sent back their three top batsmen back to the pavilion in quick succession. Earlier, the blistering century by new found Fakhar Zaman helped the team to mount a mammoth total of 338, which proved to be sufficient to shatter the so-called strong nerves of Indian batting line up and they collapsed at 158. By all means, this turnaround of Pakistan team in the mega tournament was magnificent. The credit also goes to the young blood who in fact led from the front to achieve the ultimate goal. We have repeatedly been saying in these columns that Pakistan has no dearth of talent but the only issue is if they are provided with right kind of training and chance to prove their metal. The outcome of ICC Champions Trophy in which likes of Fakhar, Hassan, Amir and Shahdab emerged as stars has shown the path to the PCB to build a strong and competitive team. We expect that these young players will not be swept away by just this win but will focus more on their game in order to bring more laurels for the country. In preparation for the 2019 World Cup to be played in England, we need to induct some more young blood. Especially at the middle order our team still requires a hard-hitting all rounder. Selection should be done purely on merit and in bilateral series the new players should be provided with sufficient chance. This is vital to build a strong team before the next mega event.

