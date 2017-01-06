Maintenance of electric poles

Muhammad Tanveer

Islamabad

The electric poles in the city are dangerously erected without proper insulation or safety measures. Due to rain and hot weather the wires can be rusted and break or conduct electricity in the rainy season.

In some cases, these wires are hanging so low that ongoing traffic such as trucks and cranes can touch them due to which these wires can break and fall and cause injury or loss of life. The electric poles are also not in very good shape and need maintenance which is not being carried out by the workers. I request the concerned authorities to take notice of this staid issue.