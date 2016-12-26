Maintaining strong deterrence

IT is a matter of great satisfaction that the country over the years has developed a strong missile system equipped with short, medium and long-range missiles. We once again saw its manifestation on Wednesday when Babar Cruise missile was successfully test-fired. Babar weapon system is described as an important force multiplier for country’s strategic defence given its capability to penetrate the enemy’s air defences undetected and survive until reaching the target.

Given the Indian belligerence that became even more apparent since installation of Modi as the PM, Pakistan has no option but to stay focused on equipping its armed forces with latest weapons and technologies to foil nefarious designs of the enemy. India is also investing massively and working closely with Israel for the development of anti-ballistic missile systems. We are confident that our relevant quarters will not be oblivious to the situation and despite limited resources will be doing the needful to counter this very threat just as they neutralised and put cold water on Indian Cold Start doctrine or the limited war strategy by introducing battlefield nuclear weapons. In current circumstances when India is whipping up war hysteria, it is the reinforcement of Pakistan’s deterrence that has actually prevented New Delhi from attacking us. As our hostile neighbour is not trustworthy and even if the tension reduces at some point in time, we need to remain fully prepared and continue our journey towards modernisation of missile and other defence systems. This is the only factor, which will keep our arch enemy at bay. Our local defence production has achieved major successes in recent years so much so that other countries are also reposing confidence and purchasing our products. Money accrued from the sale of these products need to be spent more on research, development and modernisation of defence industry in order to fully achieve self reliance in defence products and maintain strong deterrence.

Related