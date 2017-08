Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country while, rain-thunderstorm likely at one or two places in D.G.Khan, Malakand divisions and Gilgit Baltistan in next 24 hours. Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is present in extreme northern parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at few places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.—APP