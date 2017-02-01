Mainly hot, dry weather to persist in most parts of country

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while dense foggy conditions are likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an Met Office official told APP Wednesday.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country with foggy conditions in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Minimum temperatures recorded during the time span were: Kalam -08øC, Parachinar -07øC, Astore -05øC, Malamjabba, Gupis -03øC, Skardu, Dir, Quetta and Bagrote -02øC, Hunza -01øC, Gilgit and Murree 00øC, Chitral 01øC, Muzaffarabad 03øC, Peshawar, Islamabad 06øC, Lahore 07øC, Faisalabad 08øC, Multan 09øC, and Hyderabad 12øC and Karachi 16øC.—APP