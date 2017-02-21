Islamabad

The met office Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather to persist in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country whereas a shallow westerly wave is still affecting Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Minimum temperatures recorded were Kalam -08øC, Parachinar -05øC, Kalat -04øC, Quetta -03øC, dir -02øC, Malamjabba, Astore, Skardu -01øC, Hunza 00øC, Chitral, Murree 02øC, Gilgit 06øC, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad, Islamabad 08øC, Faisalabad 10øC, Multan 12øC, Lahore 13øC, Hyderabad 15øC and Karachi 18øC.

Meanwhile, the Karachi, Met Office on Tuesday forecast sunny weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 16 to 18 degrees centigrade with 30 to 40 per cent humidity.

The weather is expected to remain dry with cool or cold night and hazy or misty morning elsewhere in Sindh province over the next 24 hours.