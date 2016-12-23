Mainly cold, dry weather to persist

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours while foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions prevailed over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Meanwhile shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

According to the Met office, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, including the city, during last 24 hours. In the Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded 24 degrees celsius on Friday.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Friday: Skardu -08øC, Gupis -06øC, Hunza, Gilgit -05øC, Kalam -04øC, Dir, Bagrote, Astore -04øC, Kalat -02øC, Quetta 00øC, Islamabad 02øC, Peshawar 03øC, Murree 04øC, Muzaffarabad 06øC, Lahore, Faisalabad 07øC, Multan 09øC, Hyderabad 12øC and Karachi 14øC.—APP