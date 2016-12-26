Mainly cold, dry weather to persist in most parts

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours while dense foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions prevailed over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Prolonged dry spell and cold weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken its toll on the people’s health and many children have been infected by pneumonia besides cough and flue.

Talking to media Dr Irshad from Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar has said most new-born children who died during the last two months were suffering from pneumonia.

Dr Irshad said the children should be kept warm to save them from seasonal diseases. He said gathering of many people in a single room also causes seasonal diseases. He added that this current dry weather is very dangerous for the health of children.

“Pneumonia spreads easily in the winter. Most child deaths nowadays are happening due to pneumonia.—APP