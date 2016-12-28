Mainly cold, dry weather to persist, fog likely over plains

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during last 24 hours while foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas of Punjab & upper Sindh while weather remained very cold in northern areas and north Balochistan.

Lowest minimum temperatures recorded on Wednesday remained Gilgit-Baltistan (Skardu -10øC, Gupis, Hunza -06øC, Gilgit -05øC, Astore -03øC, Bagrote -02øC), upper KP (Dir, Kalam -02øC, Parachinar -01øC), north Balochistan (Kalat -02øC), Chitral 00øC, Murree, Quetta 01øC, Muzaffarabad 02øC, Islamabad 03øC, Peshawar 04øC, Lahore 07øC, Faisalabad 08øC, Multan 09øC, Hyderabad 12øC and Karachi 14øC.

Meanwhile, Cold weather was likely to continue in Punjab while no chance of rain was expected during next seven days. According to a spokesman of the Lahore Met office on Wednesday, “skies still looks clear besides dense foggy conditions may prevail which would chill the nights.”

Mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country including the city. Foggy conditions were likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours, daily weather report said.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country during last 24 hours. In the city, minimum temperature was recorded to be 6.8 degree celsius while maximum remained 22 degree celsius on Wednesday.

